Canadian agency covers up sensitive info in health records. . . with paper and Scotch tape

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

When an Associated Press reporter received public records from a Canadian government agency, the documents came with private information covered up—by a blank sheet of paper taped over the sensitive bits, reports Toronto newspaper The Star.

“The protection of personal information is of fundamental importance and we deeply regret that this error occurred,” a spokesperson for the Public Health Agency told The Star in an email.

