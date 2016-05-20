Congress throws shade on NASA’s Mars mission

NASA has said it is planning to send a manned mission to Mars by the 2030s, a project that is going to cost a trillion dollars in technological development. This week, members of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology said they don’t think these plans are feasible. Some even said that the agency should redirect these funds toward protecting the Earth from asteroids or cleaning up space debris.
NASA was originally supposed to use this hearing to discuss its efforts to build a habitat for the journey to Mars. The agency is currently soliciting proposals for deep space habitation prototypes from individuals and companies.
Image: NASA