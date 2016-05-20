CDC tracks 279 pregnant women with possible Zika infections

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are monitoring 279 U.S. women, including 122 in Puerto Rico, who are possibly infected with the Zika virus, The New York Times reports .

That includes women who’ve had a positive test for the virus itself or a “likely positive” test for Zika antibodies, in an effort to identify women at risk for the infection, which is believed to cause stillbirths and birth defects.

“CDC wants to make sure we are monitoring all women at risk for poor outcomes,” Dr. Denise J. Jamieson, colead of the pregnancy and birth defects team at the CDC, told The New York Times.