It depends whether you consider its PR value.

Please just let this be a marketing stunt only. "PornHub launches BangFit so you can bang to get fit" https://t.co/jePJX8FCQp — Peter Shankman (@petershankman) May 20, 2016

No, of course the product doesn’t actually exist yet, and if I had to bet on it, I’d say it never will. TechCrunch reports that the software is “in beta” and also failed to work during a demo.