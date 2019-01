The Food and Drug Administration released the design for updated “Nutrition Facts” labels (which Morgan Clendaniel covered two years ago when they were first proposed ), featuring more prominent calorie and serving size information, updated daily values, and information on added sugars, Consumerist reports .

The new labels, which food companies need to roll out by July 26, 2018, will also have updated serving sizes for some foods, since we’re apparently eating more ice cream and soda nowadays.