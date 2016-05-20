advertisement
How to make drones less of a privacy nightmare

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

The Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration has issued “voluntary best practices” for drone operators on protecting privacy after meeting with various stakeholders, TechCrunch reports.

Guidelines include maintaining explicit privacy policies, notifying people when unmanned planes might observe their personally identifiable information, limiting use over private property, and not using drones for things like credit and employment eligibility checks where existing rules don’t explicitly allow it.

