After weeks of increased security delays at airports across the country, the Transportation Security Administration has expanded its trusted-traveler PreCheck program to travelers on four new airlines: Aeromexico, Cape Air, Etihad Airways, and Seaborne Airlines, The Hill reports .

That brings the total number of airlines in the program, which lets flyers who’ve paid to undergo background checks keep their shoes on and laptops in bags while traveling through shorter security lines, up to 16.