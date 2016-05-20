New fashion concept: shopping directly from a magazine spread

Today, a new e-commerce company called Acreati launches. The concept of the platform is to allow people to shop through visual stories, which look a lot like magazine spreads .

Founder Ling Lin tells Fast Company:

We scout and support emerging designers, helping them sell directly to the customers at our online shop. What we do uniquely is that we interpret fashion through photography and art, to really tell the story behind the design.

Merging art photography and shopping is a growing trend in the fashion world. Last month, we reported about the launch of a new app called Project September, created by the founders of Gilt Groupe, which allows users to shop directly from other users’ photos.