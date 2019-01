The Chinese market will be getting its own version of Minecraft, The Verge reports.

Minecraft creator Mojang has signed a deal with NetEase, which operates games like World of Warcraft in China, to bring a PC and mobile version of the game to the country. No launch date has yet been set.

As Mojang said in its blog post, “it probably won’t affect most of you, seeing as you’re probably not based in China,” but it’s still interesting, right?