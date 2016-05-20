advertisement
Morning intelligence

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

• The Egyptian military says it has found debris and personal belongings of passengers from EgyptAir Flight 804 in the Mediterranean Sea.

Volkswagen, still embroiled in scandal over diesel emissions cheating, has agreed to give 120,000 of its German workers a 4.8% pay raise.

Airbnb has enlisted some of its hosts as political lobbyistsread more

Half of cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented if Americans stopped smoking, drank less alcohol, and exercised for 150 minutes a week, according to a report in the journal JAMA Oncology

