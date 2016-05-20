Morning intelligence

• The Egyptian military says it has found debris and personal belongings of passengers from EgyptAir Flight 804 in the Mediterranean Sea.

• Volkswagen, still embroiled in scandal over diesel emissions cheating, has agreed to give 120,000 of its German workers a 4.8% pay raise.

• Airbnb has enlisted some of its hosts as political lobbyists—read more.

• Half of cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented if Americans stopped smoking, drank less alcohol, and exercised for 150 minutes a week, according to a report in the journal JAMA Oncology.