Chinese government spams social media with 488m fake posts per year

Chinese government officials are creating about 488 million pro-government social media posts every year, “cheerleading for China, the revolutionary history of the Communist Party, or other symbols of the regime” as if they were ordinary patriotic citizens, according to a new study reported by The Guardian .

The posts generally shy away from contentious topics and instead praise the government in less controversial areas, according to the paper, written by researchers from Harvard, Stanford, and UCSD.

(Disclosure: I was a college research assistant years ago for Prof. Gary King, one of the authors of the study.)