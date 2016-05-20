Researchers say they can pinpoint Grindr users’ exact locations

Researchers in Kyoto, Japan, say they can quickly find exactly where users of Grindr and other gay dating apps are located, Wired reports .

They’re able to sign into the services with a series of bogus GPS locations, logging the reported distance to a target user from each point and triangulating exactly where the person is, according to a recent research paper. Grindr told Wired it’s “working to develop increased security features for the app.”

The researchers say they focused on gay dating apps because of that population’s increased vulnerability to surveillance.