How Tesla’s big stock sale is a win-win-win for Elon Musk

Tesla founder Elon Musk is selling about $600 million of his own shares in the company’s stock—part of a $2 billion total stock sale by Musk and the company—in order to pay tax on exercising options that will give him about $1.16 billion more in shares of the company, The Wall Street Journal reports .

Musk is also planning to donate about $253 million in shares to charity but will still come out of the series of transactions owning a bigger slice of Tesla than before exercising the options. According to The Wall Street Journal, Musk was able to finance the exercise of the options with a loan from Morgan Stanley.