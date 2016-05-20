The iPhone’s worldwide market share drops over three points

Due to Apple’s sales dip and the health growth of up and coming Chinese brands, the iPhone’s share of global smartphone sales fell from 17.9% in the first quarter of 2015 to 14.8% in that period this year, according to Gartner. Despite fears that the smartphone market is oversaturated, global sales continued to grow 3.9% to 349 million devices. Here is how Apple’s competitors did:
• Samsung’s share also slipped from 24.1% to 23.2% during that period.
• Huawei’s share skyrocketed from 5.4% to 8.3%.
• Oppo more than doubled its share from 2% to 4.6%.
• Xiaomi stayed the same at 4.3%.