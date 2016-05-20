advertisement
Silicon Valley still less diverse than the U.S. work force, study finds

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

In the tech sector (which includes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), 68.5% of workers were white compared to 63.5% of workers in the private sector overall in 2014, according to a new report released by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission:

• About 14% of workers were Asian-Americans, compared to 5.8% in private industry. 

• About 7.4% of workers were African-American, who made up 13.2% of the population.

•  About 8% of workers were Hispanic, who made up 17.4% of the population that year.

