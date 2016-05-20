Silicon Valley still less diverse than the U.S. work force, study finds

In the tech sector (which includes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), 68.5% of workers were white compared to 63.5% of workers in the private sector overall in 2014 , according to a new report released by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission :

• About 14% of workers were Asian-Americans, compared to 5.8% in private industry.

• About 7.4% of workers were African-American, who made up 13.2% of the population.

• About 8% of workers were Hispanic, who made up 17.4% of the population that year.