advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Here is Xiaomi’s first drone, which arrives next week

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

On the Chinese tech company’s forums, a picture of a quadcopter was posted with a description that it will be revealed at a live-stream event on May 25, notes The Verge“Something wonderful and cool is flying to us very soon,” wrote the forum’s moderator. Previous reports revealed that the company had filed a patent for a drone controlled by a connected wristband such as its Mi Band fitness tracker. [Image: Xiaomi]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life