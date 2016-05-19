advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Verizon and other suitors expected to bid only $2 billion to $3 billion for Yahoo

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

That’s about half the $4 billion to $8 billion that Yahoo’s core business was expected to go for as recently as April. Verizon remains the leading contender in the Yahoo auction, along with some private equity buyers who are expected to bid at the low end of that range, so closer to $2 billion, sources tell the Wall Street Journal, which noted that “it is generally in the interest of bidders to play down their enthusiasm in an auction.” Bids are due in the first week of June.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life