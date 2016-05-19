Holding Google I/O outside has its benefits

When I heard that Google was holding this year’s event at the Shoreline Ampitheatre near its headquarters, I didn’t know what to think. But the weather has held up so far, and the overall vibe— developer conference/theme park/county fair, with a dash of Maker Faire and even trace amounts of Burning Man —has been fun.

And the fact that the show is outside has allowed Google to do stuff that would have been tougher at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, such as bring along one of Alphabet’s Project Loon Internet balloons. The guy in this photo even reached up and touched it a few moments after I snapped the shot.