Uber’s entrant into the driverless car movement rode around Pittsburgh this week, testing out its “radars, laser scanners, and high resolution cameras to map details of the environment” (along with a human chaperone), a company blog post reports.

Maybe one day, Uber drivers won’t have to put up with drunk, ungrateful passengers. But that would be because they’d be out of a job, so you know, two sides to every coin.