Here’s Google’s new Project Tango sizzle video

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Project Tango is an augmented reality software that allows a device to overlay digital objects and information over real world scenes shot with the device’s camera. The software can create maps and guides to complex indoor spaces, for example, or create a multi-player game that appears to be happening in the room in front of you. The new clip was just played in a developer session here at Google I/O in Mountain View, California.

