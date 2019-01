Motorola just released a teaser ad featuring mid-2000s teen status symbol the sleek Razr flip phone, complete with the pop-punk heroes of the decade, Boys Like Girls, playing in the background.

The ad is titled “Moto 6.09.16,” so let’s touch base June 6 to see if we’ve all been spontaneously sent back to a world of non-smart phones, flared blue jeans, and eyeliner-wearing emo dream boys.