What? Theranos is hiring for nearly 200 jobs

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

The Internet has basically written off Theranos — and for good reason. But the blood-testing startup is still hiring for nearly 200 positions despite a criminal probe and federal investigation, according to a report from Stat News: 

It has nearly 200 job ads on its website for positions in California, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, where it reportedly plans to open a third lab. Theranos now employs a little under 1,000 workers. That means it’s looking to grow its workforce almost 20 percent, even as observers write its obituary.

