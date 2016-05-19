What? Theranos is hiring for nearly 200 jobs

The Internet has basically written off Theranos — and for good reason. But the blood-testing startup is still hiring for nearly 200 positions despite a criminal probe and federal investigation, according to a report from Stat News:
It has nearly 200 job ads on its website for positions in California, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, where it reportedly plans to open a third lab. Theranos now employs a little under 1,000 workers. That means it’s looking to grow its workforce almost 20 percent, even as observers write its obituary.
Curious how Theranos plans to fill its open jobs. HR folks, does controversy ever work in ur favor? https://t.co/BjMqJW0N50 @RebeccaDRobbins
— Christina Farr (@chrissyfarr) May 19, 2016