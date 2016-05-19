This early Facebooker wrote a darkly funny description of how health care really works 

3. Determine what kind of insurance you carry. This can be one of: Blue Shield; Blue Cross; Blue Cross (pronounced Blué Cross); Blue Shield Blue Cross; Blue Cross Blue Shield; Blake Ross Brooke Shields; or Blue’s Clues.

4. If your insurance card contains the letters “HMO”, die of your condition at a pace of your choosing.

5. Find a doctor that’s in your network. This is roughly the equivalent of trying to figure out where to stream the basketball game when you don’t have cable. You will ultimately find yourself trapped in a Romanian pop-up ad, scared and alone.