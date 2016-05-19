advertisement
Moog re-releases iconic Minimoog D synth

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Moog’s original monophonic analog synthesizer has been reborn. The original item, invented by Bob Moog, sold from 1970-1981. The company is building and selling the new Minimoog Ds starting today at Moogfest in North Carolina.

