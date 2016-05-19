advertisement
Android apps finally make it to Chromebooks

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

After a long wait, and some apparent false starts, Google has finally announced that Android apps will run on Chromebooks. The Play store will show up on a new build of the Chrome OS in June. It’ll work on three PCs at first: Asus Chromebook Flip, Acer Chromebook R11, and Google’s Pixel 2. 

Google originally began talking about the idea a couple of years ago. Then in 2014 Google said it had ported over a handful of Android apps—including Evernote and Vine. Now Google has gone the full way, so Chrome OS users will have access to some 1.4 million apps. 

