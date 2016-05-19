advertisement
Teen version of ‘The Da Vinci Code’ isn’t really for teens

By Rich Bellis1 minute Read

Penguin Random House announced yesterday it’s planning to publish a “young adult” edition of The Da Vinci Code, the Dan Brown bestseller that later became the source of the worst Tom Hanks hairdo of all time.

But the already-comically-easy-to-read book isn’t getting dumbed down even further for teens’ sake—which its publisher knows full well.  Because according to Nielsen, some 80% of YA titles are bought by grown-ups for themselves.

Adults reading books intended for teens is such a well-known phenomenon that publishers regularly debate rebranding the YA category (“YAH” for “young at heart” has been floated), and they’ve even invited those “crossover” readers to sit on panels to help the book industry understand why grownups like teen books more than teens do.

