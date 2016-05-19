Teen version of ‘The Da Vinci Code’ isn’t really for teens

Penguin Random House announced yesterday it’s planning to publish a “young adult” edition of The Da Vinci Code , the Dan Brown bestseller that later became the source of the worst Tom Hanks hairdo of all time .

But the already-comically-easy-to-read book isn’t getting dumbed down even further for teens’ sake—which its publisher knows full well. Because according to Nielsen, some 80% of YA titles are bought by grown-ups for themselves.

Why though? I was… 15? I think? When I read the Da Vinci Code. Don’t abridge capable young minds. #davincicode https://t.co/nVuVvbqwrk — Sarah Clare (@BehindOnBooks) May 18, 2016

Adults reading books intended for teens is such a well-known phenomenon that publishers regularly debate rebranding the YA category (“YAH” for “young at heart” has been floated), and they’ve even invited those “crossover” readers to sit on panels to help the book industry understand why grownups like teen books more than teens do.