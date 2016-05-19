advertisement
For only $299, you too can soon livestream the inside of your mouth while brushing

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Not exactly sure why anyone who’s not a dentist would be interested, but Kohler just launched Prophix, a WiFi and Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush with a 10-megapixel camera, reports CNBC. The brush, which comes with an iPhone app, lets users watch a live video feed—or show it to their brave friends—while they brush their teeth. 

