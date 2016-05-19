Is it truly over for Theranos?

Theranos, the fallen unicorn, this week voided two years of test results according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The company must still have some money in the bank—it raised more than $680 million in cash—but the Internet is damn near convinced that there’s no future for the blood-testing startup.
Theranos Voids 2 Years of Edison Blood-Test Results –someone should go to jail for risking the lives of thousands https://t.co/FGcg0S5GIw
— Vivek Wadhwa (@wadhwa) May 19, 2016
The @theranos criminal fraud is very sad. Fake "innovation" that put many at risk and will hang over Silicon Valley. https://t.co/olcxqiHDx8
— Mike Dudas (@mdudas) May 19, 2016
Theranos’ Last Defense Crumbles by me https://t.co/bmZ9lrNvnj
— Matthew Herper (@matthewherper) May 19, 2016