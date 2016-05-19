advertisement
Is it truly over for Theranos?

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Theranos, the fallen unicorn, this week voided two years of test results according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The company must still have some money in the bank—it raised more than $680 million in cash—but the Internet is damn near convinced that there’s no future for the blood-testing startup. 

