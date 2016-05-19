Relax, Dems: Betting money is big for Hillary

Democrats, tied up in knots over the latest Hillary/Bernie kerfuffles and increasingly fearful of a Donald Trump presidency, should take solace in this: The people placing actual money bets on prediction markets give Hillary Clinton an average of 64.66% chance of winning.

That’s based on an unscientific survey of five markets (Predictwise, PredictIt, Iowa Electronic Markets, Pivit, and Election Betting Odds). Still, unscientific or not, prediction markets are often far more accurate than any other method of, yes, predicting election outcomes. (The image above, from the Iowa Electronic Markets, indicates the price trends for a bet on the Democratic nominee, with $1.00 being 100% certainty).