Google working with IMAX to create Hollywood-quality VR camera

Google’s VP of virtual reality, Clay Bavor, said at Google I/O today that his team is working with IMAX to create a cinema-quality virtual reality camera. The work is based on a project Google announced last year called Jump, in which it created a 360 VR camera using 16 GoPro camera.

Hollywood, in other words, is very curious to know if and when and how virtual reality could be the next thing—like 3D was supposed to be. VR is probably more of a sure thing, but filmmakers are only beginning to understand what it means to make movies that are 360-degrees, not confined to a rectangle of space in front of the viewer.