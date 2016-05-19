Twitter needs to protect deceased users’ accounts

The late journalist David Carr’s Twitter account was hacked today—Carr’s image, bio, and display name were changed, and the account began tweeting spammy, pornographic links and images. The incident raises questions about what Twitter should do with the accounts of deceased people. Nobody wants to see the account of their former colleague, friend, relative, or even favorite media columnist turned into a sexbot.
Facebook gives relatives of deceased users’ the ability to lock down profiles and turn them into online memorials. Twitter should offer a similar option.
David Carr’s old Twitter handle got scooped up by a spam sexbot and now I’m sad all over again. pic.twitter.com/IkfAizeyTQ
— Wells Dunbar (@WellsDunbar) May 19, 2016