Google will create its own VR set, not just partners

In a move that’s sure to make Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and others grumble a little, Google said today it will build its own branded version of the Daydream VR headset. The company announced a “reference design” of the new headset here at Google I/O yesterday but said only that the above mentioned partners would be making the headsets, which also include a hand controller. Today Google VR VP Clay Bavor said it out loud on stage during a developer session.