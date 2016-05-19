It’s official: GM is working on a self-driving version of the electric Chevy Bolt

When GM bought autonomous vehicle startup Cruise Automation in March, the companies didn’t go into too much detail about their plans but everyone knew to connect the dots. Today, Cruise Automation updated its homepage with a photo of the company’s cofounder Kyle Vogt sitting in a prototype of the low-cost Chevy Bolt, reports The Verge, along with this announcement: “We are testing our autonomous technology on the all new Chevrolet Bolt EV in San Francisco.”