It’s official: GM is working on a self-driving version of the electric Chevy Bolt

When GM bought autonomous vehicle startup Cruise Automation in March, the companies didn’t go into too much detail about their plans but everyone knew to connect the dots. Today, Cruise Automation updated its homepage with a photo of the company’s cofounder Kyle Vogt sitting in a prototype of the low-cost Chevy Bolt, reports The Verge, along with this announcement: “We are testing our autonomous technology on the all new Chevrolet Bolt EV in San Francisco.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens