In this parody of the 2011 film “Drive,” Ryan Gosling lookalike and comedian Joey Thompson dons a wig and hops in a high-speed, uh, Uber vehicle to transport the drunk, unruly citizens of Los Angeles.

After passengers either scream at him or puke in his car, he starts to question his life as an Uber driver and all of its no-tipping, low-paying glory—a parody maybe, but a lot of the short film seems alarmingly accurate.