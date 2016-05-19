advertisement
EBay launching VR department store Down Under

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

File this under Just Because You Can Doesn’t Mean You Should: eBay has launched what it calls the world’s first virtual reality department store.

According to Upload VR, the e-commerce giant has teamed with Myer, Australia’s largest department store chain, to offer VR shopping. Available only Down Under, the experience requires an iOS or Android app and a Google Cardboard. The question is: Why do we need to buy things in VR? It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t, but before it’s compelling, it must be a better experience than normal online shopping.

Amazon is also thought to be working on VR, though its interest is more likely tied to producing its own entertainment experiences. 

