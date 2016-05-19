advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Google I/O 2016, Day 2: Live stream, schedule

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Today, expect plenty of discussion of VR, Google Play improvements and Google Cloud and Android Wear updates. And stay tuned for Co.Design’s Mark Wilson chatting at 2 p.m. (PST) with Brett Lider, head of design for Android Wear, on Facebook Live.

advertisement

Here is the schedule (all times PST) and here are some interesting sessions:

9 a.m.: VR at Google 

10 a.m.: Google Play: We Are Family

11 a.m.: Project Tango Developer Panel

1 p.m.: A new development frontier: Android + Pepper the interactive robot

2 p.m.: Android Wear 2.0: Making Watch apps more standalone

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life