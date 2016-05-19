Jeff Bezos fires back at Trump: “Not an appropriate way for a presidential candidate to behave”

The Amazon CEO was responding to Trump’s recent claim that Amazon has an “antitrust” problem and is “getting away with murder, tax-wise.” He accused Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, of using the paper “for power so that the politicians in Washington don’t tax Amazon like they should be taxed.”
Bezos got his chance to respond during a Q&A at the Post‘s Transformers conference on Wednesday. He said that Trump’s comments about him and his threats are “not an appropriate way for a presidential candidate to behave.” He also questioned Trump’s motives, saying:
“Some people would say this is very tactical, to immunize against the media. . . . But I’m very, very comfortable with all of Amazon’s approaches and behaviors, [such as] the way we pay taxes. The political positions we take are focused on our business, and I think highly appropriate.”