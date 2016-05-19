Jeff Bezos fires back at Trump: “Not an appropriate way for a presidential candidate to behave”

The Amazon CEO was responding to Trump’s recent claim that Amazon has an “antitrust” problem and is “getting away with murder, tax-wise.” He accused Bezos, who owns the Washington Post , of using the paper “for power so that the politicians in Washington don’t tax Amazon like they should be taxed.”

Bezos got his chance to respond during a Q&A at the Post‘s Transformers conference on Wednesday. He said that Trump’s comments about him and his threats are “not an appropriate way for a presidential candidate to behave.” He also questioned Trump’s motives, saying: