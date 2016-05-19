advertisement
Adobe Spark apps will help you tell visual stories online

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Need to create a professional blog post, animation, or graphic for social media? Adobe has released new suite of apps called Adobe Spark that aims to simplify the creation of highly visual Internet content. The new web and iOS apps—called Spark Post, Spark Page, and Spark Video—replace Adobe’s older, iOS-only apps Post, Slate, and Voice. 

