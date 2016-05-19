Nuzzel’s new newsletter platform lets you become an influencer

Like you really need another newsletter. Still, for anyone who relies on social media as way to filter their news feed—and let’s face it, that’s just about everyone now— Nuzzel is an indispensable utility . It’s an app and website that tracks the articles your friends are sharing and then sorts them by popularity , saving you the time of digging through Twitter and Facebook to catch up on the day’s news (or at least whatever your friends think is news).

Today Nuzzel is going public with a newsletter platform that allows anyone to curate and blast out a daily roundup of articles to their contacts. In its simplest form, the newsletter is a copy of the Nuzzel news feed from the app. But you can choose which stories appear in the newsletter and also write commentary around the articles.

Jonathan Abrams, the serial entrepreneur who founded Nuzzel, says he wants the platform to be “home to thousands of ‘The Skimm’-style newsletters.” Let’s just hope it doesn’t become another Paper.li, home to thousands of “The Daily Joe Blow is out—featuring @so-and-so” that clutter your Twitter feed.