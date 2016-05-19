Morning intelligence

• An EgyptAir flight from Paris bound for Cairo crashed early this morning with 66 people on board . Live updates from the New York Times .

• Embattled blood-test startup Theranos has voided two years’ worth of blood test results in an effort to avoid penalties from regulators, the Wall Street Journal reports.

• Tesla plans to sell $2 billion in stock to raise funds for the speedy production of its Model 3 electric sedan, which it hopes to deliver to customers by late 2017.

• A large new Pew research report reveals Americans’ views and habits related to the sharing economy. Key findings: Most Americans don’t use services like Uber, Airbnb, and Instacart at all; those who’ve heard of Airbnb want it to be legal; and black Americans use Uber (but not Airbnb) as often as white Americans.