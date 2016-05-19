advertisement
Morning intelligence

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

An EgyptAir flight from Paris bound for Cairo crashed early this morning with 66 people on board. Live updates from the New York Times.

• Embattled blood-test startup Theranos has voided two years’ worth of blood test results in an effort to avoid penalties from regulators, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Tesla plans to sell $2 billion in stock to raise funds for the speedy production of its Model 3 electric sedan, which it hopes to deliver to customers by late 2017. 

• A large new Pew research report reveals Americans’ views and habits related to the sharing economy. Key findings: Most Americans don’t use services like Uber, Airbnb, and Instacart at all; those who’ve heard of Airbnb want it to be legal; and black Americans use Uber (but not Airbnb) as often as white Americans.

