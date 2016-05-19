NEW: French authorities confirm EgyptAir jet crashed into Mediterranean

The EgyptAir Flight 804 from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar over the sea on Thursday morning, causing panic and sparking plenty of speculation on Reddit . French President Francois Hollande told a news conference in Paris that the flight with 66 people aboard had crashed, but said it was too soon to speculate on the cause.

“When we have the truth we need to draw all the conclusions,” Hollande said. “At this stage, we must give priority to solidarity toward the families” of the victims.

Air traffic controller’s last contact with the plane, which was flying at 37,000 feet when it disappeared, was at 2:30 a.m. Cairo time. Of the passengers, 30 were Egyptian, 15 French, two Iraqi, and one each from Britain, Belgium, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Chad, Portugal, Algeria and Canada, reports the Financial Times.