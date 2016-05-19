Tim Cook met with top Chinese official, who praised Apple’s “extensive collaboration”

On Tuesday, before his trip to India, the Apple CEO met with Miao Wei , China’s top Internet regulator. Wei’s powerful Ministry of Industry and Information Technology later issued a statement expressing appreciation to Apple for its “extensive collaboration” with China in recent years. It added ( per Google Translate ):

“The Chinese government will further implement innovation-driven development strategy, fostering the development of new impetus to new technologies, new industries, new format accelerate growth. Apple hopes to further expand its business in China, deepen cooperation in research and development and industrial chain, to provide convenient, secure user experience for Chinese consumers.”