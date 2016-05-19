Americans who’ve heard of Airbnb believe it should be legal, study finds

Only about half of Americans surveyed recently by Pew have heard of home-sharing sites like Airbnb –but those that do overwhelmingly think that such sites should be legal, reports Fast Company ‘s Sarah Kessler. S ites like Airbnb face legal challenges in many major cities , including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

In addition, white people are more likely to have used Airbnb than black people, according to the study, which surveyed 4,787 American adults about their use of sharing and on-demand services. About 13% of white people have used a home-sharing service, compared with just 5% of black people.