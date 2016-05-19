advertisement
Google’s new patent sticks pedestrians to the hood after self-driving car accidents

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

There’s no shortage of oddball patent applications but this one still has me scratching my head. Google’s latest brainstorm is to basically attach a layer of glue to the front of self-driving cars, so that pedestrians struck during accidents can be better protected, reports the Guardian. As a result, “both the vehicle and pedestrian may come to a more gradual stop than if the pedestrian bounces off the vehicle,” according to the patent filing.

