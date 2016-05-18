advertisement
I just broke past Twitter’s 140-character barrier

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Here’s a tweet I just posted, linking to a story I finished minutes earlier:

The tweet’s text takes up 138 characters—which I thought would leave me with too few characters to include a link. But the link’s there too.

Is the rumored removal of links and photos from the 140-character limit upon us?

