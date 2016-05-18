advertisement
Trump just pulled ahead of Clinton in a Fox News poll 

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

The poll indicates that voters have many of the same misgivings about both candidates—that they “lack honesty, empathy, and strong moral values, and that they’ll say anything to win,” according to Fox News. The poll was carried out via phone calls and surveyed 1,021 registered voters; FiveThirtyEight has previously given the pollster an accuracy rating of B.

Let the hand-wringing commence. 

