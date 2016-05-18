Trump just pulled ahead of Clinton in a Fox News poll 

#BREAKING! @FoxNews natl registered voter poll
Clinton 42 /Trump 45 (Now)
Clinton 48 /Trump 41 (April)
More: https://t.co/9Iybp8UCQg
— Fox News Poll (@foxnewspoll) May 18, 2016
The poll indicates that voters have many of the same misgivings about both candidates—that they “lack honesty, empathy, and strong moral values, and that they’ll say anything to win,” according to Fox News. The poll was carried out via phone calls and surveyed 1,021 registered voters; FiveThirtyEight has previously given the pollster an accuracy rating of B.
Let the hand-wringing commence.