Google is working with search-based music taste-matching

Google’s oldest and most powerful tool may still be search, and the company is using it wisely in many of the products shown here today at the I/O developer conference. Google Music is working with a new search-based way to suggest (and sell) new music to people. An algorithm looks for connections between artists based on facts it finds by scraping the web.

If an artist you like mentions she is a fan of, was influenced by, or collaborated with some other artist, the algorithm might suggest you try that other artist. This method can make connections between similar artists–the technique most often used now–but the algorithm can also unearth connections you wouldn’t think of.

Jim Morrison was a huge fan of Frank Sinatra, a fact he mentioned only to some biographer long ago. Google might scrape that tidbit on the web and suggest that fans of The Lizard King get acquainted with The Chairman of the Board. Trippy.