What could possibly go wrong with Google’s Android naming contest?

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

At its I/O conference today, Google said it is crowdsourcing names for the next version of Android—which, in keeping with company tradition, will start with the next letter of the alphabet, N. 

Add this to the list of reasons why increased diversity in Silicon Valley is critical. Naturally, someone tried submitting the following words and found that Google welcomes, um, all suggestions: 

A word of advice for tech companies that are lacking in diversity: If you’re going to issue a call to action like this, maybe place limitations on what people can submit. 

