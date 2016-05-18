What could possibly go wrong with Google’s Android naming contest?

At its I/O conference today, Google said it is crowdsourcing names for the next version of Android —which, in keeping with company tradition, will start with the next letter of the alphabet, N.

Nothing is more Google than trying to run a global naming contest and *explicitly* asking people to pick an n-word. Wonder what they’ll get. — Anil Dash (@anildash) May 18, 2016

Add this to the list of reasons why increased diversity in Silicon Valley is critical. Naturally, someone tried submitting the following words and found that Google welcomes, um, all suggestions:

Oh man, @google, you really didn’t think this one through. "Nazi" is also allowed! #io16 pic.twitter.com/xVNR8lCnqP — Patrick Lucas Austin (@patbits) May 18, 2016

A word of advice for tech companies that are lacking in diversity: If you’re going to issue a call to action like this, maybe place limitations on what people can submit.