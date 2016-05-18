Google AI is helping detect debilitating eye disease in diabetics

Perhaps the biggest theme here at Google I/O today is machine learning, and the work of actually putting it to use. Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke of one such application in health care.

Diabetic Retinopathy is the number one cause of vision loss in diabetics. If detected early it can be treated. If it’s discovered late if often leads to blindness. Problem is, it takes a very skilled and experienced doctor to recognize the disease in scans, and those doctors are few and far between.

So Google is now working with a group of these doctors, and a team of engineers to use machine learning to detect the disease in the scans. The work is ongoing, Pichai said, but it could eventually lead to diabetics getting better prevention and treatment for vision problems related to the disease.