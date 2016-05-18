Google’s Daydream is the Nintendo Wii redux

Google’s upcoming Android-powered, fancier-than-Cardboard VR platform is many things, as my colleague Mark Wilson reports. But during its unveiling here at Google I/O, I was struck by one particular aspect of its design: With its simple motion-sensing hand controller, it could bring Nintendo Wii-like intuitive input to VR.
Maybe there’s an alternative world in which Nintendo’s follow-up to the Wii was the first mainstream virtual reality headset—rather than the disappointing Wii U—and Super Mario ended up being the killer app for VR.