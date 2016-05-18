advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Google’s Daydream is the Nintendo Wii redux

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Google’s upcoming Android-powered, fancier-than-Cardboard VR platform is many things, as my colleague Mark Wilson reports. But during its unveiling here at Google I/O, I was struck by one particular aspect of its design: With its simple motion-sensing hand controller, it could bring Nintendo Wii-like intuitive input to VR.

Maybe there’s an alternative world in which Nintendo’s follow-up to the Wii was the first mainstream virtual reality headset—rather than the disappointing Wii U—and Super Mario ended up being the killer app for VR.  

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life